Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 61.8% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $14,433.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00398215 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002748 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.78 or 0.01247573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.