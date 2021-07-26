Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SageGuard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,705 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.6% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

