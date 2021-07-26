Merk Investments LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Merk Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,259 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises 4.4% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

