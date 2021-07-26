MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

