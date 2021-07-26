Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.99 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

