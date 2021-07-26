Millennium Management LLC Acquires 355,684 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,691.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Stifel Financial worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,317,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.