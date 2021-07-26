Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

