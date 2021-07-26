Millennium Management LLC Has $20.62 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Cabot worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cabot by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

