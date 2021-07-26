Millennium Management LLC Has $21.28 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $9,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

