Millennium Management LLC Has $21.28 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $9,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PPC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
