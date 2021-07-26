Millennium Management LLC Has $22.45 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 297.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

