Millennium Management LLC Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 354.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,302,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.