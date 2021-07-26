Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

