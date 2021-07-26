Millennium Management LLC Makes New $21.78 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAQC. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,281,000.

VAQC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

