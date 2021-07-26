Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.15. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.