Millennium Management LLC Takes $21.78 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.83 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

