MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $17.16

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $16.17. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 3,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

