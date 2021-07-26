Mirrored Netflix Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $522.91 or 0.01380903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $30,114.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00111934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.25 or 1.00504750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00829684 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 51,942 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.