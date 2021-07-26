Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million.

Separately, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

