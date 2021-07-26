Mizuho Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $385.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.