MKM Partners Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $61.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.26.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.