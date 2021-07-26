Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $11.93 million and $2.24 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.