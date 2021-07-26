Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 887.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $261.20 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

