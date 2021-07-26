MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

