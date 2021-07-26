MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

