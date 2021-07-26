MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $354.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $172.91 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

