MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

