MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

