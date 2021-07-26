MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

