MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

