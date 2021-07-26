MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

