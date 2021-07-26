MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

