Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.