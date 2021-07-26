Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.