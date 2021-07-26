Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $63.10 on Monday. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

