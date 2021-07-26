Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.20. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.50 ($4.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.