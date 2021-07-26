Morgan Stanley Buys 105,494 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in McKesson were worth $180,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $202.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.