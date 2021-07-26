Morgan Stanley Buys 1,111,102 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $173,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

