Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,986,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $155,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

