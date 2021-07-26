Morgan Stanley Has $146.12 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $146,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.