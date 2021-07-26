Morgan Stanley Has $159.55 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.61% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $159,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 234,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

