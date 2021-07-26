Morgan Stanley Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

