MovieBloc Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.30 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $43.22 million and $16.30 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,356,081,261 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

