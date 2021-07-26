MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

