Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.19.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.