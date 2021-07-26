Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a market perfom rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.30%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.