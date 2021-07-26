Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Murphy USA worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

