National Bank Financial Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,946.75.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,928.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 94.52. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$1,947.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,832.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.4199992 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

