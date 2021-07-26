National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NGT stock opened at C$75.57 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.22.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

