National Bankshares Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$207.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$189.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$192.10.

IFC stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$168.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,613. The stock has a market cap of C$29.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$167.34.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

