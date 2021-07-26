National Fuel Gas Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

