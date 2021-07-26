NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBSPF shares. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.14. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

